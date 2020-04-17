• Region

CARES funding:

Three northwest Ohio educational institutions have received funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Northwest State Community College received $1 million in COVID-19-related funding, while Defiance College received $662,680. In addition, Four County Career Center, Archbold, was awarded $18,106.

After passage of the bipartisan bill, the U.S. Department of Education recently distributed a full $388 million in funding to institutions of higher education in Ohio as part of the COVID-19 response.

Load comments