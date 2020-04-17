• Region
CARES funding:
Three northwest Ohio educational institutions have received funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Northwest State Community College received $1 million in COVID-19-related funding, while Defiance College received $662,680. In addition, Four County Career Center, Archbold, was awarded $18,106.
After passage of the bipartisan bill, the U.S. Department of Education recently distributed a full $388 million in funding to institutions of higher education in Ohio as part of the COVID-19 response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.