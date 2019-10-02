Career day

Paulding Elementary preschoolers in Abbey Ash’s class had fun dressing up in uniforms to fit careers they look up to last week. Shown are Nolan Schlueter (left) as a police officer and Kenan Foltz as a firefighter.
