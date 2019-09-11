Career day at Defiance College

For more than 30 years, Defiance College has hosted numerous colleges who come on campus in order to show area high school students what they have to offer.
This year, however, DC has opted to try something new.
In addition to the colleges’ appearances at the George M. Smart Athletic Center on Tuesday, DC has entered a partnership this year with Defiance County Economic Development and county school counselors for the first Defiance Community College and Career Fair.
Besides the colleges, 22 different employers were present, providing information for not only high school students but the general community.
“This came about after a workforce meeting,” said Carla Hinkle, workforce manager of Defiance County Economic Development. “We were talking with Kirk Jones, who is the junior high principal at Ayersville, and we were asking where we could get the most students and get employers in front of them.”
This was the first time employers have been added to the program, which has been divided into two time slots. From 9-10:30 a.m., high school students from throughout Defiance County and elsewhere were brought in to talk to the college and business representatives at the center.
“The students are bused in,” said Sally Bissel, director of career development at Defiance College. “They visit with employers and colleges, and get ideas about how to further their education and find job opportunities after (graduating from) school.”
From 11 a.m.-noon, once the college representatives have departed, the employers remain to answer questions from representatives of the general public.
At least 800 students took part in the career day, with Hinkle noting the 22 employers which attended far exceeded organizers’ expectations.
“It was, overall, just a huge success,” Hinkle said.
