ARCHBOLD — The Ohio School Boards Association is celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in society. School Board Recognition Month honors the members of Ohio’s more than 700 city, exempted village, local and joint vocational boards of education and educational service centers governing boards for their commitment to providing quality public education to Ohio’s school children.
Four County Career Center is joining with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities. The school is appreciative of their school board members who assure that the school is providing the best career and technical education possible for the students.
Serving on the district’s board of education for 2021 are Cindra Keeler, starting her 13th year representing Bryan City Schools and her 13th year on the career center board; Christine Oberlin, starting her 25th year representing Defiance City Schools and her 24th year on the career center board; Dennis Vetter, starting his 12th year representing Hicksville Exempted Village Schools and his eighth year on the career center board; Nate Rose, starting his third year representing Montpelier Exempted Village Schools and his second year on the career center board; Marci Bruns, starting her 12th year representing Napoleon City Schools and her seventh year on the career center board; Larry Fruth, starting his 17th year representing Wauseon Exempted Village Schools and his 17th year on the career center board; Brian Baker, a 26-year veteran representing Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center and his 15th year on the career center board; Ron Crawford, a 17-year veteran representing Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center and his seventh year on the career center board; Deb Gerken, starting her first year representing Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center and appointed to her first year on the career center board; Nona Rupp, starting her 11th year representing Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center and her 11th year on the career center board; and Dr. Christine Smallman, starting her fourth year representing Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center and appointed to her first year on the career center board.
The board elected Bruns as president and Keeler as vice pesident for 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.