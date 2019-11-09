Work is progressing on a new car wash on Ohio 66 on Defiance’s northside. The automated car wash is located along the east side of the road in front of the Kohl’s store, and being developed by Magic Tunnel Express Wash Mid-West LLC, Columbus. A site plan for the project was approved by the city’s planning commission earlier this year on condition sidewalks be included along Ohio 66.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.