Clear, warm, sunny weather helped produce a great turnout for the Maumee Valley Car Club’s (MVCC) annual show in downtown Defiance Saturday morning and afternoon.
Some 234 vehicles were registered, topping last year’s total (212), but about 250 were on display, according to information provided by MVCC’s treasurer, Christy Feeney.
“Everything ran smoothly,” she said. “The judges did a great job. We had great teamwork getting everything sorted out. We had a great turnout and I think overall everybody was pleased. I didn’t hear any complaints. Everything went on without a hitch.”
Cars lined Clinton Street, between Second and Fifth streets, and extended down two side streets (Third and Fourth) for much of the day.
Winners were announced at mid-afternoon Saturday, and the top honor — “Best in Show” — went to Sean Schaadt of Defiance with his 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra. The award goes to the entry which attains the most points overall from the judges.
Schaadt’s car scored 155, well above the second- and third-place finishers — Jim Lake of Hanover, Mich., with a 1941 Willys Coupe (138 points) and Kevin Clark of Delphos, with a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport (136 points). Lake did win the Mayor’s Award, selected by Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.
Other overall winners of awards in which judges selected their choices from among the entire field were: Chief of Police Award — Ron Wheeler, Defiance, 1934 Chevrolet truck; Fire Chief Award — John Cunningham, Delta, 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport; Conquer Childhood Cancer Now Award — Brent Mitchell, Findlay, 1938 Chevrolet pickup; Hospice Award — Josh Schlegel, Defiance, 1966 Chevrolet C-10 pickup; and Veterans Award — Bill Krueger, Defiance, 1951 Dodge pickup.
Winners also were chosen in their respective classes for scoring the most points in each (provided they hadn’t won one of the above awards). Those winners were:
• John and Penny Smith, Garrett, Ind., 1900-49 stock, 1926 Ford Model T.
• Wayne and Betty Yarnell, Continental, 1950-59 stock, 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Convertible.
• Phil and Trisha Hetrick, Ney, 1960-69 stock, 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle. (This was the largest class with 22 entries.)
• Bob Olds, Continental, 1970-79 stock, 1972 Plymouth Scamp.
• Jim and Nancy Schatz, Defiance, 1980-99 stock, 1989 Chevrolet Corvette.
• Paul Gearing, Defiance, 2000-09 stock, 2001 Plymouth Prowler.
• Tabitha Branham, Payne, 2010-present stock, 2015 Dodge Challenger.
• Jeff Corbitt, Findlay, 2020-present stock, 2020 Chevrolet Camaro RS.
• John Berry, Defiance, 1900-49 modified, 1934 Chevrolet Standard.
• Jeff Ankney, Ney, 1950-59 modified, 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air.
• Kevin Clark, Delphos, 1960-69 modified, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS. (This was the third largest class with 20 entries.)
• Charlie Taylor, 1970-79 modified, 1972 Plymouth Duster.
• Don and Deb Dunbar, Defiance, 1980-99 modified, 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS.
• Nick Zeruas, Sylvania, 2000-09 modified, 2007 Chevrolet Corvette.
• Lloyd King, Fort Wayne, 2010-19 modified, 2014 Chevrolet Super Sport.
• James and Dave Mason, Delta, custom street rods, 1934 Chevrolet pickup.
• Bryan Paulson, Antwerp, rat rods, 1959 Chevrolet Apache 31.
• Robert Cramer, Paulding, trucks, stock, Chevrolet SS R SS RLS.
• Brent Mitchell, Findlay, trucks, modified, 1938 Chevrolet pickup. (This was the second largest class with 21 entries.)
• James McCoy, Lafontaine, Ind., special interest, 1933 Ford 3 Window Coupe.
• Lorelle Hetrick, Ney, young blood (25 years of age and below), 1993 Dodge Cummins.
• Mary Penchleton, Bryan, foreign cars, 1980 MG Belair.
• David Smith, Toledo, motorcycles, 1998 Harley Davidson Super Glide.
Almost 90% of the show’s registered entries were from Ohio, and virtually all of those were from northwest Ohio communities. Towns most heavily represented with entries included Defiance, 86; Bryan, 13; Continental, 10; Ney, 9; Paulding, 9; Toledo, 7; Delta, 5; and Napoleon, 5. (Some vehicle owners had more than one entry in the show.)
Indiana was represented as well with 12 entries, including two from separate towns about 40 miles southwest of Fort Wayne (Lafontaine and Marion). Another 10 vehicles came in from southeast Michigan, including three from Adrian and two from Hillsdale.
But two vehicles from Dover, Del., with a local connection were the most distant entries. The 1972 Chevrolet Nova and 1967 Chevrolet C-10 pickup belonged to Dennis Bott Jr. of the Defiance area, and were entered by his father.
Funds generated by the show’s entry fees and sponsorships allow MVCC to donate to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now and Hospice. MVCC also donated to those charities in the past.
