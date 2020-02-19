Thursday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., Great Lakes Construction reported they pulled a vehicle from the Maumee River in Defiance while removing stone that was no longer needed for the bridge project. The vehicle still had a license plate attached, VRV814, and it was found to have been reported stolen on March 15, 1993, out of Defiance. Owner information for this vehicle is no longer available due to upgrades in report writing systems, according to Defiance police. The vehicle was identified as a 1983 Buick Century Custom. Contact Sgt. Dave Richards at the Defiance Police Department, 419-784-5050, with any information regarding this investigation.

