A car crash at one of Defiance's McDonald's restaurants in which one driver died may have been caused by a medical condition.
Kay Kuhlman, 80, New Bavaria, was driving a vehicle on Tuesday at about 12:34 p.m. when the vehicle turned into the McDonald's parking lot at 1915 E. Second St. and entered the drive-thru from the wrong direction, according to law enforcement officers.
The vehicle crashed into another vehicle that was stopped at the drive-thru placing an order.
Front-end damage to Kuhlman's vehicle was heavy. Her husband, Richard Kuhlman, 83, New Bavaria, was in the vehicle with her at the time.
Scanner traffic reported that one individual in the crash was not breathing. Both South Richland and Defiance fire departments responded while South Richland EMTs transported Kay Kuhlman to a Defiance hospital.
After arriving at the hospital she was pronounced dead.
According to Sgt. Gary Taylor of the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, a medical emergency may have been the cause of the accident.
"It appears that the cause of the accident was due to a medical issue," said Taylor on Tuesday afternoon. "We still don't know whether to say that this was a fatal crash due to the extenuating medical issue because it is still under investigation."
Although McDonald's is within the Defiance city limits, the sheriff's office was involved in the crash investigation because the Defiance Police Department was tied up with a water rescue in Kettenring Hills Subdivision (see related story).
