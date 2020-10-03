Maumee Valley Car Club treasurer Christy Feeney (left) presented a $3,000 donation check to the Conquer Childhood Cancer Now (CCCN) organization Friday afternoon at Defiance’s Pontiac Park. Here, she is pictured holding the check with Chloe Merillat of Edgerton — a childhood cancer patient — who stands next to Patty Bishop of CCCN. The money was one of two large donations that the car club made to local organizations following its annual car show in downtown Defiance in August. Feeney noted that the donation was the largest annual contribution made to CCCN. A $3,000 check also was delivered to Defiance County’s Hospice facility north of Defiance last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.