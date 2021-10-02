car club donation photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Maumee Valley Car Club treasurer Christy Feeney (center) presented a $2,750 donation check to the Conquer Childhood Cancer Now (CCCN) organization Friday morning at Defiance’s Triangle Park. Here, she is pictured with Patty (right) and Patrick Bishop of CCCN in front of their classic car, a Pontiac Custom S. The money was one of two $2,750 donations the car club will make to local organizations this year with funds raised from its annual car show in downtown Defiance in August.

