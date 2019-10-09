Canine lab training

Four County Career Center’s veterinarian assistant program has just added a syndaver surgical canine to its program for training purposes for the students. The syndaver surgical canine is made of water, salt and plant-based fibers and will be a helpful tool in teaching the students animal anatomy and surgical procedures as part of their lab training. This will enable the students to have additional hands-on training while they complete the program. Shown with the syndaver are veterinarian assistant student Alexis Resendez (left), Defiance; veterinarian assistant instructor Stephanie Pippin (center); and project manager of veterinary engineering at Syndaver Labs, Melanie Allen.
