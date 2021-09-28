PAULDING — Several candidates for political office visited Paulding on Saturday during the Paulding County Republican Party’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner.
U.S. Senate candidates Neil Patel, Bernie Moreno, Mike Gibbons and Mark Pukita were among the speakers as was candidate for U.S. 9th District 9, JR Majewski, and John Adams, candidate for Ohio secretary of state.
Ohio Supreme Court Justices Sharon Kennedy and Pat Fischer also spoke.
Stephen Moore, economist and author of Trumponomics, was the keynote speaker at the event which included a moment of silence for Paulding County Commissioner Clint Vance, who passed suddenly on Sept. 20.
Moore talked about several topics including upcoming proposed bills coming out of the current administration.
“When (President Donald) Trump was in the White House, I was privileged to be in the Oval Office when several economic decisions were made,” he said. “I didn’t always agree with the decisions he made. Most of the time I did agree, but not always. He welcomed the debate. We would debate, and the president, he would make the decision.
“I truly believe every decision Donald Trump made in the Oval Office put America first,” Moore added. “He always asked the question ‘will this benefit American businesses and American small companies?’”
Patel gave the Pledge of Allegiance, which he stated he does daily. Patel was born in India and moved to the United States, becoming a U.S. citizen. He said he is running for Senate “with God.”
“Without God, I can’t go anywhere,” he said, adding that blessing of America and his community also help him.
Patel, who has worked with the U.S.-India nuclear deal, said he will continue to work for stronger relations worldwide. He also said he wants to support farmers everywhere.
Moreno also immigrated to the U.S., being born in Colombia. He said is mom made it clear what America was — a land of opportunity where individuals rise themselves up through hard work. He became a U.S. citizen and studying the founding documents of the county including the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
“We don’t get our rights from government,” he said. “We get our rights from God. A lot of people on the left forgot that.”
Moreno also said the Constitution “is like having the perfect cookie recipe, but we have people in the kitchen that want to mess it up.”
Gibbons called himself “a constitutional conservative without apology,” and stated that he knows how to balance a budget and create jobs.
“Our nation is in peril,” he said. “I believe the states are too high not to get involved. … We understand to save this great nation we need to come together and fight for the rights that make America the envy of the world.”
Pukita said the nation is at the precipice of socialism, Marxism and more. He said how he is running his campaign will reflect how he will operate in Washington.
“We are trying to leave Ohio better than we found it when we campaign,” Pukita said, adding he is not afraid of standing up for what he believes is right.
Majewski, a combat veteran, said he is ready to focus on truly important topics in the nation.
“I want people in office who are brave, creative thinkers who have real-world experience and can handle hard issues like we’ve facing today,” he said, adding he would like to focus on combating opioids and human trafficking. He also would like to focus on energy independence.
“Those in power have no fear of the people … I want to call on all of you to find your true courage to stand up, like me, and be brave,” Majewski said.
As a candidate for Ohio secretary of state, Adams said he wants to tighten voter laws. He said his record — spending eight years in the legislature — should speak for itself.
Adams said he helped pass the Founding Fathers Document bill, which requires children to learn about the founding fathers and what they did. He also put language into a budget bill to shutdown third trimester abortion clinics.
Ohio Supreme Court Justices Kennedy and Fischer also spoke on their roles. Kennedy said she is fighting to be the next Supreme Court Justice of Ohio.
“I do not make laws,” she said. “I do not enforce the law. I use reason and justice to interpret the law as it is written. … Judges should not make up the law.”
Fischer said he believes a judge’s personal experiences should not affect his or her rulings.
“Our job is to apply the law as it is written,” he said. “We (justices) enforce two constitutions — the Ohio and the federal.”
Those who attended the banquet also received an overview of the redistricting work going on in Columbus.
State Rep. Craig Reidel said the state House and Senate districts have changed with new districts approved two weeks ago. Officials also have just started working on redrawing the U.S. congressional maps.
“We (Ohio) did lose a congressman starting in January 2023,” he said, explaining the need to redraw the U.S. congressional map.
