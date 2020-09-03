• Defiance County
Candidates event:
On Monday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kingsbury Park, the Defiance County Democratic Women and the Defiance County Democratic Men's Group are hosting candidates Diane Mayer and John Hancock running for Defiance County commissioner; and Nick Rubando running for U.S. House District 5 against Bob Latta.
It will be an opportunity to meet the candidates. There will be free hot dogs, bottled water and snacks.
Upon recommendations from the health department, attendees will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available.
