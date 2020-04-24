In recent weeks, elections officials have been focusing on ensuring that voters are informed about what they need to do to cast ballots for the postponed March 17 primary, now scheduled for Tuesday.
But what have the candidates been doing?
Probably not much — not with social distancing measures ordered by the state government. This has effectively eliminated door-to-door campaigning, candidate forums and related social gatherings.
Interviews of the two candidates in the Defiance County Republican Party primary — Sheriff Doug Engel and Defiance County Commissioner Gary Plotts, a former county sheriff’s deputy — shed some light on a barely noticeable campaign.
Both had used traditional campaign tactics before March 17. But since the election was postponed by the state on March 16, they haven’t been doing much campaigning.
Each indicated that they have made occasional use of social media, but haven’t spent much additional money on their campaigns.
“You can’t do any door-to-door, any gatherings,” said Plotts. “It’s just been pretty much idle. That’s what makes it hard.”
“I haven’t done anything,” said Engel. “I just go out and do my job. Obviously, people see me out doing (my) job. I could have spent money since the March 17 date. I believe people had made up their minds who their candidate was. They were ready to walk in and vote on March 17. I don’t think people are going to change their minds. Maybe some did, I don’t know.”
“I got a little (money) left,” said Plotts. “I just felt it wasn’t in the best interest to spend more money on it.”
Candidates were not issued directives preventing them from certain campaign tactics, but those are effectively prohibited under the state’s orders.
“There’s nothing that says you can’t go door-to-door,” said Engel. “However, with the COVID virus and social distancing, you don’t go door-to-door.”
Plotts noted that since December he had done a lot of door-to-door campaigning before March 17.
“Door-to-door is big to me,” he said. “It’s the way you meet people. People like seeing someone coming to the door.”
Another concern of Plotts is confusion about when the election is scheduled. Originally, the state postponed the March 17 primary to June 2, but this was reset by the Ohio General Assembly for April 28. (Indiana’s primary election also was changed from May 5 to June 2.)
“I don’t know if they (voters) are going to ... vote,” said Plotts. “A lot of people are still saying it’s June 2 and don’t know the process.”
The election also has produced some fear among candidates about whether all the ballots will be delivered on time through the mail, or how voters have been impacted. This and other concerns have produced thoughts — well founded or not — about whether there may be legal challenges filed somewhere in Ohio after the results are known.
“I believe that the end of the primary is going to be April 28, however, we don’t know what the legal ramifications are going to be, if any,” said Engel.
Plotts suggested that every candidate is probably thinking about a legal challenge, considering the situation. Depending upon what happens, Plotts said he “wouldn’t rule it out.”
But he noted that there are disadvantages for both candidates in the sheriff’s race. He believes getting people to take the additional steps needed — requesting a ballot application, then voting absentee rather than at a polling station — are hurdles for voters.
“Both of us are at disadvantages,” he said. “... both are fighting for people to take that extra step, to do their duty and the right to vote.”
The winner of the Republican nomination in the sheriff’s race faces no opposition in the November general election as Democrats have no candidate. Write-ins still have until Aug. 24 to file.
The only other contested candidate race in Tuesday’s Defiance County primary will decide the Republican Party nomination among four persons — David Kern, Otto Nicely, Patty Schafer and Joe Schindler — for one county commissioner seat.
The winner advances to the November general election where he or she will face Democrat Diane Mayer, who is unopposed for her party’s nomination.
Voters in the Ayersville Local Schools District also are deciding an income tax proposal.
