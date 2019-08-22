BRYAN — A total of 74 candidates and six issues were certified by the Williams County Board of Election during its meeting on Monday.
With 12 candidates and three issues already certified by the Aug. 7 deadline, that brings the total number of candidates to 84, and issues to nine, for voters in the county for the Nov. 5 general election.
One candidate, Tanya Wiles, who was running for fiscal officer of St. Joseph Township, was not certified, however, due to not having a signed declaration of candidacy on one of her nominating petitions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.