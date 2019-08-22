BRYAN — A total of 74 candidates and six issues were certified by the Williams County Board of Election during its meeting on Monday.

With 12 candidates and three issues already certified by the Aug. 7 deadline, that brings the total number of candidates to 84, and issues to nine, for voters in the county for the Nov. 5 general election.

One candidate, Tanya Wiles, who was running for fiscal officer of St. Joseph Township, was not certified, however, due to not having a signed declaration of candidacy on one of her nominating petitions.

