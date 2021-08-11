BRYAN — Changes have been made to filings here for the Nov. 2 election following the Williams County Board of Elections' meeting Tuesday to certify candidates to the ballot.

A few candidates who had filed were not validated due to procedural errors with their petitions. Those candidates include: incumbent Kimberly Friend and Dale Gearhart, for the Montpelier Board of Education; Nicole MacKinnon for the North Central Board of Education; and Robert Mohre for Blakeslee Council.

A trio of candidates not included in the unofficial list at the filing deadline, Chelsea Funk for Holiday City Council, David Short for West Unity Council and Roger Muehlfeld for St. Joseph Township Trustee, were added to the certified list.

In addition, one issue, concerning liquor sales in Bridgewater Township, was also added.

Write-in candidates still have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 to file their names with county boards of elections across Ohio. Their names will not appear on the ballot, but would have to be entered by the voter.

The following is the final list of candidates in Williams County whose names will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot following their certification Tuesday:

Boards of education

NW Educational Service Center-District 8

(elect one)

Bryan City

(elect three)

Scott Benedict (inc.)

Debra Opdycke (inc.)

Michael Stockman (inc.)

Edgerton Local

(elect three)

Amanda Giesige

Christina Herman (inc.)

Nicholas Hug (inc.)

Colette Schroeder

Edon Northwest Local

(elect three)

Patti Eicher

Ashley Reed (inc.)

Jamie Schaffter (inc.)

David Wehrle (inc.)

Millcreek-West Unity Local

(elect three)

David Chester

Randy Mahlman

Brian Wieland (inc.)

Montpelier Local

(elect three)

Dunne Gambler

Patti Rockey

Nate Rose (inc.)

North Central Local

(elect three)

Jason Bailey

Kati Burt

Charles Haynes

Homer Hendricks (inc.)

Timothy Livengood (inc.)

Stryker Local

(elect three)

Emily Clemens

Jason Leupp (inc.)

Sharon Von Seggern (inc.)

Municipal offices

Blakeslee

Council

(elect four)

Rosemary Alexander (inc.)

Cletus Radabaugh (inc.)

Bryan

Mayor

Carrie Schlade (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Ward 1

Mary Leatherman (inc.)

Ward 2

Richard Hupe (inc.)

Ward 3

F. John Betts (inc.)

Board of Public Affairs

(elect three)

Karen Long

Richard Long (inc.)

Jim Salsbury

Edgerton

Council

(elect four)

Sharon Blinzer

Jeffrey Childress

Thomas Karnes

Jason Gruver (inc.)

Pam Wampler

Edon

Council

(elect four)

Daniel Ankney (inc.)

Morgan Hamrick

Lee Lawrence (inc.)

Michael Lirot

David Loughborough (inc.)

Austin Thiel

Holiday City

Mayor

Pamela Clark

Council

(elect four)

Shawn Clark (inc.)

Jodie Faunce

Chelsea Funk

Montpelier

Council

(elect three)

Melissa Evers

Kevin Motter (inc.)

Pioneer

Council

(elect four)

Randy Cochran

Traci Filson

Ben Fiser

Connie Salisbury (inc.)

Trever West

Stryker

Council

(elect four)

No candidates

West Unity

Council

(elect four)

Terri Labowsky (inc.)

Steve Marvin (inc.)

Nathanial Massie

David Short

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Brady

Jim Eisel

Tim Nofziger (inc.)

Bridgewater

Brandon Hinkle

Austin Rummel (inc.)

Center

Jeffrey Burkholder (inc.)

Ryan Muehlfeld (inc.)

Jim Saul

Florence

Donald Imm (inc.)

Mark Trausch (inc.)

Jefferson

Austin Poynter

Michael Sammons

Madison

Rodney Baker Sr. (inc.)

Colt Fackler

Mark Schmucker

Millcreek

Del Kuney (inc.)

David Kunkle

Northwest

Paul Green Jr.

Robert Kissinger II

Duane Reamer (inc.)

Pulaski

Ken Epling

Brad Louys

Scott Noble

Tom Saul (inc.)

Springfield

Rusty Goebel (inc.)

Steve Planson (inc.)

St. Joseph

Cade LaLonde

Richard Moffett (inc.)

Roger Muehlfeld

Kip Pahl

Superior

David Apple

Brandon Eitnear

Michael Trausch

Tax, ballot issues

Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Ohio State Extension: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for providing educational activities related to agriculture, natural resources and 4-H programs.

Williams County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses of the library.

Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Bridgewater Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Bridgewater Township: for the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages, and on-premise sales of spirituous liquor, on Sunday between 10 a.m.-midnight by Compass Cafe & Store, LLC.

Bryan City Schools: a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy for providing for the requirements of the district.

Edon Village and Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining and operating Edon Union Cemetery.

Pulaski Township Zoning District: to provide for the division of unincorporated area of the township into districts or zones.

Stryker Local Schools: a 4.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for providing for the emergency requirements of the district.

