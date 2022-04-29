A crowd of approximately 100 turned out for a wide-ranging Republican Party candidates forum Friday in Defiance, but only a fraction of those running for office or their representatives turned out.
The event, sponsored by the Defiance County Republican Club, began late Friday afternoon at VFW Post 3360 in downtown Defiance and concluded early Friday evening.
All Republican candidates for state and federal office in Tuesday’s GOP primary were invited, but only two of 13 running for stateiwde seats showed.
The only gubernatorial candidate to make it among the four running for the seat was Joe Blyestone. Gov. Mike DeWine, Jim Renacci and Ron Hood were not there although Renacci offered a representative.
Neither incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose or his primary opponent, John Adams, were on hand, nor was a representative of their campaigns.
Only one of seven candidates — Mark Pukita — turned out among the GOP’s seven candidates for the U.S. Senate being vacated by Republican Rob Portman at year’s end.
Two others — Mike Gibbons and Jane Timken — sent representatives who spoke on their behalf.
The other four candidates (JD Vance, Neil Patel, Josh Mandel and Matt Dolan) did not attend or send representatives.
Two Ohio Supreme Court justices — Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine, both unopposed this spring — were invited but did not show.
The only contested race where all GOP candidates were present was the Ohio 82nd House District election between Ted Penner of Defiance County and Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County. Both appeared and spoke Friday, but neither will be on the ballot Tuesday.
That’s because their district’s boundaries are still not settled, new maps drawn up by a state redistricting commission having been shot down several times. Consequently, Penner and Klopfenstein don’t even know when their race will be decided.
Neverthless, each offered a few words about their backgrounds and political positions in a race noted for being gentlemanly.
The same couldn’t be said for the aforementioned Senate race and the U.S. 9th District race.
Dominated for four decades by Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Toledo, the 9th has been reconfigured and offers Republicans a fighting chance, and will include Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties starting in 2023.
Four Republicans are running with two of them (Craig Riedel of Defiance and J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton) on hand Friday. The other two are Theresa Gavarone of Huron, a state senator, and Beth Deck of Vermilion.
Majewski offered pointed words about Gavarone, accusing her of “dodging Craig and I for a couple of weeks now; she thinks she’s ahead in the polls, so that’s the kind of representative you’ll see in D.C. folks.”
Riedel’s comments were more benign, though he and the Gavarone campaign have exchanged heated words in recent weeks.
The Riedel campaign recently criticized Gavarone’s endorsement by U.S. 5th District incumbent Bob Latta of Bowling Green while the Gavarone camp fired back at Riedel Friday for his recent campaign ads.
Noting that he wants to end Kaptur’s congressional career “once and for all,” Riedel said nothing about his GOP opponents Friday, focusing on his own politics and an endorsement from numerous Republican legislators, including Congressman Jim Jordan of northwest Ohio.
Riedel said he would join the “Freedom Caucus” of conservative congressmen in Washington if he would win the primary and go on to unseat Kaptur in November.
Also speaking Friday were two candidates for the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee — Tony Schroeder of Putnam County and LuAnne Cooke. They too must await the outcome of the redistricting drama before knowing when the election for their seats will be held.
And Dana Phipps —appointed Defiance County commissioner who is unupposed Tuesday for the Republican nomination — offered some words as well.
