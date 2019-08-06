Candidates for Henry County Fair Tomato Festival Parade queen include, front row from left: Miss Napoleon City Cailyn Prigge, Miss Pleasant Township Paige Snyder and Miss Freedom Township Audrey Wiemken. Second row, from left: Miss Monroe Township Sarah Kurtz, Miss Flatrock Township Tarrah Meyer, Miss Bartlow Township Claire Seedorf and Miss Deshler Village Anna Bzovi. Third row, from left: Miss Napoleon Township Alexandria Biederstedt, Miss Liberty Township. Lydia Murrey and Miss Marion Township. Larkin Holloway. Back row, from left: Miss Ridgeville Township. Sydney Randzau and Miss Richfield Township Katelyn Drewes. The queen and her court will be announced following the Tomato Festival Parade Sunday evening. The winners receive scholarship funds.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.