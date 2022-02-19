Talk to about any first responder these days and they may be lamenting the same thing — a lack of candidates for open positions.
Actually, this is a problem in many economic corners and public service. But the problem is especially acute in law enforcement and fire/EMS service because these jobs require special training.
As such, not everyone can apply, and those that do may not even have the minimal requirements. If they are chosen, they may have to attend peace officer’s training school or the state’s fire academy.
Therefore, those who do the hiring would like to see a large field of candidates to chose from. But those days have disappeared, at least for now.
Interviews with four officials in Defiance County: Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, Sheriff Doug Engel, Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins and Defiance Highway Patrol post Commander Lt. Rustun Schack — all dealing with positions that have opened within their departments — make this clear.
Below is a recap of their recent experiences:
Defiance Police
The department just started advertising for an open patrolman position — a second attempt to fill the spot vacated when Patrolman Mark Janowiecki was assigned as a second school resources officer (SRO) for Defiance City Schools.
Shafer said the department tried to fill the position last year before Janowiecki became the SRO, but received only two applicants. One failed the physical fitness requirements, he said, and the other didn’t work out.
Now, the city is advertising for the position again, offering starting pay of $22.45 (for a candidate without training). The deadline for application is April 1.
Shafer is hopeful this second attempt to find a new patrolman will go better, but he is aware of the downward trends and steep drop-off in interested persons.
He told The Crescent-News that when he started with the department more than 25 years ago dozens of candidates would come forward. He considers himself fortunate to have made the cut into the top 10 — which was based on civil service test scores — and then being selected for the job.
Negative characterization of law enforcement officers and competitive pay from other larger metro areas are factors in the lower candidate turnout, according to Shafer.
“I do feel right now that the overall opinion by the public nationwide has really caused those candidates that want to be be police officers to reconsider and change their mind,” he said.
But Shafer noted that local support among the citizenry for law enforcement is strong.
Defiance Co. Sheriff’s Office
The department has an opening for a D.A.R.E. officer following the resignation of Dana Phipps, who is running for a county commissioner seat this year. This could open a deputy’s position in the department if an officer from within takes the job.
If the past is a guide this could pose a challenge, noted Engel.
“Yes, there may be difficulties to find a person that wants to accept responsibility,” he said. “We have been averaging about five candidates for an opening. ... We used to get 50.”
In addition to the impact of negative law enforcement portrayals, Engel observed that many unskilled positions are now offering wages approaching what his officers are paid.
Earlier this week, Engel attended a state sheriff’s event in Columbus where almost all of Ohio’s 88 counties were represented, and noted that “we’re all in the same boat.”
Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post
Assignment to Ohio’s 55 Highway Patrol posts are made form the Columbus headquarters, so local officials do not handle the hiring. However, the challenges are the same, Schack indicated.
Statewide, he explained, the Patrol is short on troopers and has decided not to fill a sergeant’s position at the Defiance post following a recent retirement.
“We’re unable to fill classes and we are definitely looking for candidates for the Highway Patrol,” said Schack. “... The post is still short overall, but we are still within the numbers we can run a post.”
He too noted the negative connotation conveyed upon law enforcement officers.
“I think the societal view of police officers prevents a lot of people from wanting to go into law enforcement,” Schack said.
Defiance Fire Department
The department is attempting to fill an entry-level firefighter position in anticipation of a retirement in April, according to Wilkins. Two candidates have been interviewed, winnowed from a field of five.
But as experienced by the other law enforcement departments, this number is much lower than the candidate list years ago. He noted that testing events years ago that also involved law enforcement positions would receive more than 100 candidates.
“It was always a very contested process,” Wilkins explained of the hiring process in the past. “There was always a large number of candidates.”
The fire service doesn’t have the same perception issue as law enforcement, so why the difficulty in attracting candidates?
“I don’t know whether its work, the public service side where you’re in the public eye — I just don’t know,” said Wilkins. “If I could answer that I’d be helping out a lot departments.”
But his department is not sitting still. He said efforts are being made to visit schools and colleges to recruit more candidates.
“We’ve been to the schools and colleges,” Wilkins said. “The staff is going to go into the high school to talk to students not interested in going to college. It’s not like we’re sitting and saying we can’t get people. We’re actually out there trying to recruit or encourage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.