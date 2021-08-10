NAPOLEON — Changes have been made to filings here for the Nov. 2 election following the Henry County Board of Elections' meeting Tuesday to certify candidates to the ballot.

A number of candidates who had filed were not validated due to procedural errors with their petitions. For example, three candidates — including two appointed incumbents — had filed for four open Florida Village Council seats — but none were certified.

Write-in candidates still have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 to file their names with county boards of elections across Ohio. Their names will not appear on the ballot, but would have to be entered by the voter.

Eight tax issues also were filed in Henry County (see story in Saturday's Crescent-News).

The following is the final list of candidates in Henry County whose names will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot following their certification Tuesday:

Boards of Education

Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

(elect one)

Brian Baker

Holgate Local

(elect two)

Darlene Hoffman (inc.)

Liza Gerken-Schuller (inc.)

Joseph Pennington

Liberty Center Local

(elect three)

Neal Carter (inc.)

Clark Myles

John Weaver (inc.)

Andrea Zacharias (inc.)

Napoleon Area

(elect three)

Marcia Bruns (inc.)

Ty Otto (inc.)

Ryan Crandall

Patrick Henry Local

(elect three)

Eric Bostelman (inc.)

Michael Knueven (inc.)

Thomas Taylor

Municipal offices

Napoleon

Council

(elect four)

Joseph Bialorucki (inc.)

David Cordes

Lori Siclair (inc.)

Kenneth Haase (inc.)

Deshler

Council

(elect four)

Mark Feehan

Kolby Seemann

Clint Smith

James Suber (inc.)

Karen Weber

Michael Woods (inc.)

Florida

Council

(elect four)

No valid candidate petitions filed

Hamler

Council

(elect four)

Gary Delventhal

Brian Keith

Heidi Pinkham (apptd. inc.)

Candace Starkey (inc.)

Holgate

Council

(elect four)

Chris Healy

Brenda Kimmich (inc.)

Liberty Center

Council

(elect four)

No valid candidate petitions filed

Malinta

Council

(elect four)

Melanie Anderson

Deena Arreguin (inc.)

Emilio Medina

McClure

Council

(elect four)

Andrew Borck

George Miller (inc.)

Maribel Perry

New Bavaria

Council

(elect four)

Jacqueline Aelker (apptd. inc.)

Jack Ward (apptd. inc.)

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Bartlow

William Jackson (inc.)

Dennis Panning (inc.)

Damascus

Ryan Arno

Terence Green

Keith Johnson

Joshua Rettig

Kyle Sworden

David Weilnau

Flatrock

Thomas Bortz (inc.)

Nicholas Franz (inc.)

Freedom

Jeffrey Buchhop (inc.)

Alan Damman (inc.)

Harrison

John Babcock (inc.)

Vernon Oberhaus (inc.)

Liberty

David Mohler (inc.)

John Overmier (inc.)

Marion

Thomas Mangas (inc.)

Joshua Michaelis

Douglas Prigge (inc.)

Ronald Schwiebert

Monroe

Karl Klein (inc.)

John Rettig (inc.)

Napoleon

Kyle Borstelman (inc.)

Kevin Sonnenberg (inc.)

Pleasant

Andrew Clady (inc.)

Andrew Hoffman (inc.)

Richfield

Richard Flowers (inc.)

Nicholas Rettig (inc.)

Ridgeville

Carlos Grieser (inc.)

Mark Lange

Washington

John Patrick (inc.)

Julian Westhoven (inc.)

