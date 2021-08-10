NAPOLEON — Changes have been made to filings here for the Nov. 2 election following the Henry County Board of Elections' meeting Tuesday to certify candidates to the ballot.
A number of candidates who had filed were not validated due to procedural errors with their petitions. For example, three candidates — including two appointed incumbents — had filed for four open Florida Village Council seats — but none were certified.
Write-in candidates still have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 to file their names with county boards of elections across Ohio. Their names will not appear on the ballot, but would have to be entered by the voter.
Eight tax issues also were filed in Henry County (see story in Saturday's Crescent-News).
The following is the final list of candidates in Henry County whose names will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot following their certification Tuesday:
Boards of Education
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
(elect one)
Brian Baker
Holgate Local
(elect two)
Darlene Hoffman (inc.)
Liza Gerken-Schuller (inc.)
Joseph Pennington
Liberty Center Local
(elect three)
Neal Carter (inc.)
Clark Myles
John Weaver (inc.)
Andrea Zacharias (inc.)
Napoleon Area
(elect three)
Marcia Bruns (inc.)
Ty Otto (inc.)
Ryan Crandall
Patrick Henry Local
(elect three)
Eric Bostelman (inc.)
Michael Knueven (inc.)
Thomas Taylor
Municipal offices
Napoleon
Council
(elect four)
Joseph Bialorucki (inc.)
David Cordes
Lori Siclair (inc.)
Kenneth Haase (inc.)
Deshler
Council
(elect four)
Mark Feehan
Kolby Seemann
Clint Smith
James Suber (inc.)
Karen Weber
Michael Woods (inc.)
Florida
Council
(elect four)
No valid candidate petitions filed
Hamler
Council
(elect four)
Gary Delventhal
Brian Keith
Heidi Pinkham (apptd. inc.)
Candace Starkey (inc.)
Holgate
Council
(elect four)
Chris Healy
Brenda Kimmich (inc.)
Liberty Center
Council
(elect four)
No valid candidate petitions filed
Malinta
Council
(elect four)
Melanie Anderson
Deena Arreguin (inc.)
Emilio Medina
McClure
Council
(elect four)
Andrew Borck
George Miller (inc.)
Maribel Perry
New Bavaria
Council
(elect four)
Jacqueline Aelker (apptd. inc.)
Jack Ward (apptd. inc.)
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Bartlow
William Jackson (inc.)
Dennis Panning (inc.)
Damascus
Ryan Arno
Terence Green
Keith Johnson
Joshua Rettig
Kyle Sworden
David Weilnau
Flatrock
Thomas Bortz (inc.)
Nicholas Franz (inc.)
Freedom
Jeffrey Buchhop (inc.)
Alan Damman (inc.)
Harrison
John Babcock (inc.)
Vernon Oberhaus (inc.)
Liberty
David Mohler (inc.)
John Overmier (inc.)
Marion
Thomas Mangas (inc.)
Joshua Michaelis
Douglas Prigge (inc.)
Ronald Schwiebert
Monroe
Karl Klein (inc.)
John Rettig (inc.)
Napoleon
Kyle Borstelman (inc.)
Kevin Sonnenberg (inc.)
Pleasant
Andrew Clady (inc.)
Andrew Hoffman (inc.)
Richfield
Richard Flowers (inc.)
Nicholas Rettig (inc.)
Ridgeville
Carlos Grieser (inc.)
Mark Lange
Washington
John Patrick (inc.)
Julian Westhoven (inc.)
