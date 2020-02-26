• Defiance County

Candidate forum:

The Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee will host a forum at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Defiance Elks Lodge, 1760 Jefferson Ave., for contested candidates in next month's primary election.

Candidates in contested Republican Party races are Doug Engel and Gary Plotts for sheriff, as well as David Kern, Otto Nicely, Patty Schafer and Joe Schindler for a county commissioner seat.

The public is encouraged to attend.

