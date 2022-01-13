A candidate has declared her candidacy for Ohio's 82nd House District at the same the Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that new district boundaries across the state must be redrawn.
Mercer County Recorder Angie King — A Republican who noted in a press release this week that she grew up in Paulding — announced her intention to run for the seat now held by Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance. Riedel announced this week his intention to try for the redrawn U.S. 9th Congressional District which includes a number of northwest Ohio counties, including Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams.
Under the redistricting plan approved by the Republican-dominated Ohio General Assembly last year, the 82nd District's boundaries were set to change in 2023. That reconfiguration would allow King to seek the 82nd District seat.
Whereas the 82nd District that Riedel will continue to represent until his term expires at year's end includes the counties of Auglaize (its northwest corner), Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert, the new boundaries that would go into force in 2023 include the southern part of Defiance County as well as Paulding, Van Wert and Mercer counties.
However, the Ohio Supreme Court — in a 4-3 decision this week — threw out the redistricting maps approved last year. The court ruled that the districts leaned too heavily Republican and will have to be redrawn.
This could affect the 82nd's boundaries.
In the meantime, King — a former Celina City Council member and Mercer County recorder — is forging ahead with her plans.
"This district is quite special to me as it encompasses the area where I grew up, and the community in which I live and have served the last 30 years," she stated.
A licensed realtor and small business owner, King suggested that her personal experience as an advocate for her own deaf child has helped fashion her political interest
"More than 20 years ago, when I discovered my infant daughter was deaf, I became her advocate," explained King, a graduate of Paulding High School and Wright State University. "I also became a national advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing. That experience opened doors I could have never imagined. As a 'mom-on-a-mission' I learned how to impact policy and make a difference for others. I will take that same energy and enthusiasm to Columbus to work for northwest Ohio."
She calls herself a "conservative Republican" who is "pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-freedom."
King and her husband, Mark, have two adult children, Erica and Jaime, and are active members of New Life Christian Center in Celina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.