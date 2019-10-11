Canal boat ride

Third-graders of Allyssa Alvarez’s class from Grover Hill Elementary got the opportunity to enjoy the Volunteer canal boat in Grand Rapids. They enjoyed the Miami-Erie Canal by boat and toured the Isaac Ludwig Mill, a functioning water-powered saw and gristmill, where students learn how water power was used to saw wood, grind flour and generate electricity.
