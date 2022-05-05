The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will hold a summer kids camp open to all Defiance County students finishing kindergarten through fifth grade.
The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m.-noon on June 7-9 for grades K-2 and from 8:30 a.m.-noon on June 14-16 for grades 3-5. The cost for the camp is $20 per child which covers snacks and a T-shirt.
Kids will participate in fun activities to explore the woods, creek, meadows and wetlands at Penney Nature Center — owned by SWCD — on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance.
Focus will be on animals that live in each ecosystem. The camp is taught by Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District staff as well as other natural resource educators.
Registration and all required forms can be found on the SWCD's website — (https://www.defianceswcd.org/— while registration and payments can be mailed or dropped off at the SWCD office, 06879 Evansport Road, Suite C, Defiance, by May 20.
Questions can be directed to Madison Gray at 419-782-1794, mgray@defiancecounty.oh.gov.
