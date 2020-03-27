@CNRandyR
With an increase of sales mostly due to “stay-at-home” procedures adapted across the county because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Campbell Soup Company nationwide — including its plant in Napoleon, is looking to hire more seasonal workers than ever before.
The company nationwide is looking to fill hourly-wage jobs. New hires nationwide — which included Napoleon — are being hired in at a $2 an hour premium, a “thank you” of sorts to 11,000 workers fighting through the troubling times.
Wage increases for current hourly employees at Napoleon and nationwide are set to begin Sunday.
“As we ask our people to step up to the challenge of meeting the increased demand for food, it’s only right that we reward and recognize the critical role they are playing in maintaining the North American food supply,” Campbell Soup CEO Mark Clouse stated in a letter to all current employees.
Campbell Soup also is doing its part to keep its workers safe. The company has implemented protocols for identifying employee exposure, quarantines, enhancing cleaning procedures and has offered health screenings.
The premium wage addition comes at a time when Campbell Soup is hitting remarkable production numbers. Between two divisions — meals and beverages and snacks — the company has seen marked improvement. Compared to a year ago, weekly case orders are up 366%. In snacks, plants in Utah have produced two million pounds of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish.
“I can’t emphasize enough the importance of the heroic efforts of our teams at our manufacturing plants, distribution centers and in-store field-based sales, as they work to ensure our neighbors have food during this critical time,” added Clouse.
Consumption of Campbell’s canned food products are up, leading to increased production in Napoleon and other plants. In the last month, Campbell’s has seen a 59.3% increase, Prego pasta sauce is up 52.9% and Goldfish crackers have seen an increase of 22.7%.
Links to apply for jobs at the facility can be found on the Campbell Soup – Napoleon Facebook page. Resumes also can be sent to napoleoncareers@campbellsoup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.