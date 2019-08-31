HILLIARD — A new campaign called #gotyourback has started in Ohio to address the mental health of farmers.
According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, studies show the suicide rate among farmers is over twice that of the general population. The purpose of #gotyourback is to offer resources to farmers to address and alleviate the problem.
The campaign kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Weber Farms, 2151 Walker Road, Hilliard. Presiding over the program will be Dorothy Pelanda of the Ohio Department of Agriculture; Lori Criss, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; and Nathan Brown, farmer, Ohio Farm Bureau board member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.