• Defiance County

Trip cancelled:

This year's Camp Storer field trip for Tinora fifth-graders will not take place in May. Staff members have arranged for this year’s fifth-graders, the class of 2027, to go to camp in the fall as sixth-graders. The fifth-grade teachers will accompany the students on this trip. This will not affect next year’s fifth-grade class, as their trip will still take place in the spring of 2021.Tentative dates for the Camp Storer trip for this year’s fifth-grade class are Sept. 28-30.

