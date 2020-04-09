FAYETTE — The 4-H Camp Palmer staff and board are thankful for additional grants and donations that have supported a new water system project at camp. The project was completed in mid-March and fully funded.
The following organizations recognized for their donations to this project include: Cooper Family Foundation, $15,000; Power in the Purchase Program (PIP), $5,625; Fulton County Dairy Association, $3,000; and Williams County Fair Foundation, $2,000.
This project upgrades the water camp-wide infrastructure. Ballmer Construction built a 256-square-foot facility that provides the new storage. Culligan Company installed the water softener system. Watson Well Company upgraded the well pump to a constant water pressure, rerouted waterlines from current well to the new water building.
Future campers and consumers will benefit from better drinking water and cleaner restroom facilities. The water softening system will help keep showers, bathrooms and sinks free of brown, rusty stains due to the current high iron content. This improvement will streamline the hours of housekeeping, maintenance and kitchen staff. With better water quality and more efficient staff hours, 4-H Camp Palmer can focus on its mission of positive youth development.
For more information about this project or camp, call 419-237-2247 or email goodson.34@osu.edu.
