The capital budget that state lawmakers approved last week included awards totaling $685,000 for six different entities in Defiance County.
A list of funds that state legislators secured for area counties appeared in the Dec. 24 Crescent-News, with projects related to such things as parks, cultural activities, youth organizations and education all receiving taxpayer dollars.
Camp Lakota was easily the largest recipient of state funds in Defiance County at $250,000.
The Cooper Family Foundation already had pledged $750,000 to build a dining hall at the camp, located off Ginter Road on Defiance’s south end. The additional $250,000 will help make this project possible, but the timeline remains uncertain.
The Boy Scouts hope to “get things moving again” on the dining hall project later in 2021, according to Mark Kogan, scout executive for the Black Swamp Area Council.
“This is another nice shot in the arm which hopefully will enable us to continue fundraising for the project,” he said. “We’re also in the process of re-evaluating the cost. A lot of that is in flux.”
He added that the grant award is a “very nice recognition of what we do out at camp, and we appreciate it.”
Originally, the dining hall project was part of a larger effort to build a combined storm shelter. But the shelter is now a separate project.
Elsewhere, the city of Defiance has been awarded $150,000 to build a multi-use path at Bronson Park.
The 10-foot-wide concrete path will traverse around the ballfield in the park and connect to the splash pad along Power Dam Road, according to Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow.
“... the general area will be from the splash pad and weave around the ballfield to the back side of Bronson — kind of along the ravine in the back and then out to the shelterhouses,” she said.
This is part of an overall upgrade at Bronson, which Sprow said will include replacing playground equipment (not the new equipment next to the splash pad) and fixing up the park’s shelterhouses.
Another $150,000 also was awarded by the state for renovations at Defiance Community Auditorium on the former Arabella Street campus of the Defiance middle and junior high schools.
While the auditorium received an upgrade this year with new lighting, bathroom fixtures and a refurbished stage — among other things — additional work is planned such as refinishing the facility’s main floor and reconfiguring seats to create more.
Other state funding awards in Defiance County include $100,000 for Camp Libbey on Ohio 281 just east of Defiance, $20,000 for the Defiance County Historical Society (DCHS) and $15,000 for the Huber Opera House in Hicksville.
The historical society plans to use the money to beginning building a handicap-accessible “trail system throughout the village,” according to DCHS President Trish Sanford-Speiser.
“We hope to build an extensive trail system, including the campground, woods and pond areas eventually,” she told The Crescent-News. “We requested $32,000 and were granted $20,000, so we will have to see how far that gets us.”
