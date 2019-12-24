• Williams County
Calligraphy class:
Bryan Main Library will offer a four-week introduction to calligraphy writing for adults starting Jan. 25. It will meet consecutive Wednesdays. The program will be taught by Kathy Funderburg. Classes are scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Carnegie Room. Register by Jan. 10 to attend. Call 833-633-READ, ext, 221.
The program is free and supplies will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.