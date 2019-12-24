• Williams County

Calligraphy class:

Bryan Main Library will offer a four-week introduction to calligraphy writing for adults starting Jan. 25. It will meet consecutive Wednesdays. The program will be taught by Kathy Funderburg. Classes are scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Carnegie Room. Register by Jan. 10 to attend. Call 833-633-READ, ext, 221.

The program is free and supplies will be provided.

