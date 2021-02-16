All ProMedica hospitals are open this week during the winter snow storms. But those who have appointments should call ahead to confirm.

The following ProMedica facilities are closed and events are cancelled Tuesday due to the weather:

• ProMedica Physicians offices and all other ProMedica outpatient services and programs, call to confirm appointment.

• ProMedica Physicians Cardiology – Drs. Karamali and Cassavar, Defiance, closed.

