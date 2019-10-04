Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer has reported there is another scam involving people calling area residents claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service. The callers are reportedly making calls threatening arrest to obtain money from victims by falsely representing that the victims owe back taxes or other fees. The callers are demanding payment through iTunes cards, prepaid debit cards, money orders or wire transfers from their banks.
The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) noted that some of the callers are located in the United States, though there is an international component to the crime as well.
TIGTA has received reports of fraudulent calls from every state in the country. The top five states with the most losses are California, more than $10 million; New York, more than $4 million; Texas, more than $4 million; Illinois, more than $3 million; and Florida, more than $2 million.
TIGTA reminds people to hang up on these callers. If you owe federal taxes or think you might owe taxes, hang up and call the IRS at 800-829-1040. IRS workers can help with payment questions.
For more information about the scam, go to the Defiance Police Department website at http://cityofdefiance.com/divisions/police/.
