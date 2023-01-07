The turn of the year has brought closer preparations for Defiance’s bicentennial observations in 2023.
While some question exists about the proper year to recognize Defiance’s beginnings — 1822 or 1823 — planners are settling on the date April 18, 1823 to celebrate the city’s 200th birthday. The years are the difference between when Defiance was platted and when it was incorporated.
The town was laid out almost three decades after Gen. Anthony Wayne’s forces built Fort Defiance at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers in August 1794.
And while the fort’s bicentennial was commemorated in 1994 — a sign to this effect is apparent at Pontiac Park — the city’s establishment will have its due this year with the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) leading the way. It has convened a five-member committee that has been moving forward not only on a “birthday bash” planned for April 28, but other observations throughout the year.
One of the first things to mark the occasion has emerged — a “Defiance Bicentennial” calendar for 2023. This is being made available by the DDVB at no charge while supplies last with a limit of two per person.
These can be picked up at the DDVB’s office at 325 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
DDVB officials complimented “History Studios,” a downtown Defiance business, for putting the calendar together.
“History studies did the whole calendar,” said DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack. “They did the design. They did everything.”
The commemorative calendars include photographs and headlines each month denoting some of the city’s most significant developments. Its cover includes the number “200” with photos from the city’s history within each of the figures.
While the calendars have been completed, much planning is going into the biggest event surrounding the bicentennial — the “birthday bash” planned on the last Friday in April.
“... there will be proclamations, a presentation, a birthday cake and time capsule placement,” explained Mack about the unfolding plans.
This is envisioned as a two-part event with a program at Defiance Community Auditorium with a presentation followed by a party-like activities in the evening at the fortgrounds next to Defiance Public Library, according to Mack. Much of this may take place on Fort Street, she indicated.
The time capsule that is planned will be placed inside the library where it will be visible, but will be sealed. Mack said it will be destined to be opened in 50 years.
She is hoping some state dignitaries might be able to make the April 28 event, but hasn’t received any commitments yet.
“We’re working on the invitations to send out to everybody,” she said.
The first event likely will be the birthday bash, Mack explained, but thereafter the DDVB plans to work the bicentennial observations into some of the main regular city events such as the Lilac Festival in May, “Town and Gown” historical presentations from the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum throughout the year, the annual fireworks display in July and the rib fest in September.
As for preparations generally, Mack said “we’re getting there. I wouldn’t say we’re super far into it, but in the next couple weeks we’ll be heavily on our way.”
In addition, banners will be installed downtown and on main bridges denoting the bicentennial. Mack isn’t sure when these will be installed by city crews, but it shouldn’t be long.
These will remain up all year.
Mack is joined on the bicentennial committee by Sarah and Jeff Tackett as well as Cara Potter of Defiance Public Library and Richard Rozevink form the Tuttle museum.
