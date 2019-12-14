According to company reps, the construction of Credit Adjustments Inc.’s new headquarters on Geneva Boulevard in Defiance is on track and moving full steam ahead.
“Right now, we are putting the finishing touches on enclosing the building, windows are being put in, electrical and plumbing are in the works and metal studs are being placed on the interior to divide the various rooms and offices,” said Hayley Studer, chief mission officer at Credit Adjustments Inc. (CAI).
CAI is a Defiance-based call center and receivables management company. It opened its doors for business in 1964 with a staff of just six employees.
Today, the company has more than 500 employees, with offices in Defiance and Toledo, as well as Manchester, N.H. Although best known for healthcare and student loan collections, CAI offers a full range of contact-management solutions.
CAI has been located at 330 Florence St. in Richland Township. Ground was broken for its new, 32,000-square-foot headquarters in the spring. Its former location will be used by the Defiance Dream Center, a volunteer-driven non-profit.
“The project is on track and moving full steam ahead,” Studer said. “CAI is anticipated to move into the building in June 2020.”
According to Studer, the new location, near the Latchaw Road intersection, has the potential to house 548 employees, and the company is planning to add more members to its team. Those looking to view the company’s current open positions, or to apply, can visit caihired.com.
The modern, two-story workplace will include an atrium and training and collaboration spaces.
The building will be unique among call centers, with large windows that offer views of nearby wooded areas and make the most of natural light. Studer said the company also hopes to create handicap-accessible walking and hiking trails in the area for everyone’s use.
