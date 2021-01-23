• Defiance County

Cactus crochet:

Those in grades 6-12 are invited to join Defiance Public Library System Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. for a free, virtual cactus crochet tutorial. Only 10 craft kits are available. To register and reserve your kit, contact Pam at prellstab@defiancelibrary.org or call 419-782-1456, ext. 1406.

Load comments