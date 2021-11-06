Cabin Fever Coffee in Defiance has kicked off a fundraiser to help the son of a former Defiance resident.
Waylon Steiner, the son of Angie (Jewell) Steiner (a 2006 Defiance High School graduate), and Mike Steiner, was diagnosed with a rare disease call Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or Brittle Bone Disease.
Mike and Angie, who currently live in Seattle, are also the parents of Matty, a second grader, while Waylon is in kindergarten. Cabin Fever is partnering with Anchorhead Coffee in Seattle, where Mike works, to sell Anchorhead Coffee in its stores to help with Waylon’s medical expenses.
A total of 100% of the profits from the sale of the Anchorhead Coffee at both Cabin Fever locations will go to Waylon’s Way (the name of the fundraiser). Both locations currently have 1/2-pound and 1-pound bags of the coffee for sale, on a first-come, first-served basis, throughout the month of November.
Following years of unexplained pain and misdiagnoses, Waylon was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta at the age of three. This disease is a genetic disorder where the body does not produce enough collagen. Because of this, people with the disease can break a bone from little or no apparent cause.
The disease can also lead to hearing loss, brittle teeth, respiratory issues, muscle weakness and more.
To date, Waylon has had 25 broken bones, including his skull, spine, ribs, legs and collarbones. He has had four major surgeries, and countless emergency room visits in his life.
To learn more about Waylon’s Way, go to cabinfevercoffee.com, or call the store on Clinton Street at 419-782-5400; or go to cabinfevercoffee.com/southside, or call the store on Jefferson Avenue at 419-980-7007.
