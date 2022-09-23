A Defiance coffee shop is expanding outside the city limits with a third location.
Cabin Fever Coffee, which maintains its original store in downtown Defiance and a newer location on South Jefferson Avenue, is setting up shop at Northwest State Community College (NSCC), just south of Archbold.
Monday, Oct. 3, is the planned opening date for the new site, according to Adam Tracy, who owns the South Jefferson and NSCC locations. (His sister, Jennifer Hoeffel, owns the store at 312 Clinton St.)
“Our projected date of opening will be Oct. 3,” Tracy stated. “That is based on if we can get everything situated for the health inspection. Once we get our inspection they will write our license and we will be ready to go.”
Hours will be “very dependent” upon NSCC, according to Tracy, with these planned as Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. But things are still a little unsettled while staff is being trained.
“We do plan a soft open in the month of October, however, because we will not have our entire staff trained fully, hours will be shortened for the first month,” explained Tracy.
He told The Crescent-News that the company has been working with NSCC on the idea of a store there since April.
“We approached them with the idea and they loved it,” Tracy noted. “I wrote up a business plan and presented them with it and we started this venture.”
For Tracy and his wife, Alyssa, this was something of a natural fit, given that both had attended NSCC in the past.
“If we can help them find new ways to grow the college we are more then happy to do so,” he stated. “My wife, Alyssa, and I both attended NSCC many years ago, so we are very happy to be part of this growth.”
Tracy indicated that the company will pause after the NSCC location gets going. Things are going well for Cabin Fever, he explained, but expanding requires considerable investment.
“We will not promise another location after this because it is a lot of investment to open other locations,” he commented. “We have been contacted about opening in several other towns and cities, however, we are very careful on where to invest. We are always looking for places to grow the Cabin Fever community though.
“The business is going well and we are growing here in Defiance,” he added. “We would love to see growth into other communities, however, we are very calculated on investment. We can see this new location being a great asset to Northwest State as well as Cabin Fever Coffee.”
