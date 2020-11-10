The Crescent-News’ popular Holiday BINGO contest returns this week with the publication of blank game cards on Thursday and the first publication of BINGO numbers in sponsor ads on Saturday. Each copy of Thursday’s C-N will contain one blank BINGO card. Additional cards will be available at Holiday BINGO sponsors and at The Crescent-News business office, 624 W. Second St., Defiance.
There are 11 ways to win in the Holiday BINGO contest. There are 10 different custom BINGO patterns unique to each of the 10 contest sponsors. There will be only one winner per sponsor, and it will go to the first person presenting their winning game card at The Crescent-News business office which is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will be only one custom BINGO winner per household.
Also, there will be one grand prize winner drawn from all qualifying coverall BINGO cards submitted to The Cresecent-News business office by Dec. 18, 2020. One lucky entrant will win $1,000. Winners of custom BINGO prizes may still enter a completed card in the coverall BINGO drawing.
Check The Crescent-News every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Nov. 14-Dec. 15 for BINGO numbers located in all contest sponsor ads. Just cut the matching numbers out of the paper and paste them on the corresponding square on your game card.
This year’s contest sponsors include: Batt & Stevens Body Shop, Ken’s Furniture & Mattress Center, Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac, Mark Moats Ford, Jacob’s Meats & BBQ, Wash-N-Fill of Defiance/Napoleon, Elli Ann’s Boutique, Carpet Wholesalers, Ten Thousand Villages and The Crescent-News.
