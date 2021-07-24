The Crescent-News will run filing announcements submitted by political candidates who are subject to the Aug. 4 election filing deadline.
Due the volume of candidates involved this will be confined to those running for municipal and county offices as well as school boards. Township trustee races will not be included.
Candidates must submit their announcements, along with a brief summation of their biography and political talking points, by noon on Monday, Aug. 2.
No announcements will be published after Tuesday, Aug. 3.
