The Crescent-News welcomes press releases from political candidates throughout its six-county coverage area (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) announcing that they have filed for the March 17 primary election.
Candidates are encouraged to provide biographical information and other comments pertinent to the election. Such announcements may be edited to meet style and space guidelines, and will be published as soon as possible.
No announcements will be published after Wednesday as the filing deadline for the March 17 primary expires at 4 p.m. that day.
Candidates may send their announcements with a picture to cnedit@crescent-news.com, drop them off at the C-N offices at Second and Perry streets, or send them to P.O. Box 249, Defiance, OH 43512.
The Crescent-News also plans to publish lists of political candidates who meet the Wednesday filing deadline with the appropriate county board of elections in its Dec. 19 edition.
