The excitement continues to build as the Nov. 6 Crescent-News 2019 Recipe Challenge Live Event approaches. That evening, the winner in each of five categories will be revealed as those in attendance will enjoy a full catered meal featuring those winning entries.
The process of narrowing down the contestants began Monday evening as a panel of three local judges carefully considered all the entries in The Crescent-News 2019 Recipe Challenge and the list of finalists was decided from their scoring. The top three in each of five categories will now advance to a mini-tasting event on Oct. 8 where the judges will sample the actual dishes and cast their votes for the winner in each category.
The three finalists in each category include: Appetizers — Jana Lentz (Continental), Courtenay McMichael (Antwerp) and Cathy Aden (Defiance); Salads — Leslie Zartman (Antwerp), Lynn Fensler (Defiance) and Gloria Shininger (Sherwood); Entrees — Angela Ballard (Auburn, Ind.), Pam Lightle (Defiance) and Linda Wagner (Defiance); Sides — Cheryl Buchhop (Defiance), Maria Gomez (Defiance) and Erika Lee (Antwerp); Desserts — Jeannette Melia (Defiance), Michelle Russell (Defiance), and Elisabeth Ballard (Auburn, Ind.).
Finalists will be notified individually with details about the Oct. 8 mini-tasting event.
The public is invited to attend the live tasting event, which will take place from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 6 in Westside Hall, 20308 County Road 424, Defiance. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
The Crescent-News, in conjunction with our presenting sponsors, Ken’s Furniture & Mattress Center and Estle Chevrolet Cadillac, will present an exciting evening for all as the final winners in each category will be revealed. Each category winner will take home $100, while the grand prize winner will collect an additional $300, and the People’s Choice winner an additional $100.
Ticket information is published every other day in The Crescent-News or can be found on our website crescent-news.com.
The limited number of tickets are on sale now for $25. Guests will be treated to a full meal featuring dinner-size portions of the winning recipe in each category prepared by our event caterer Bavarian Catering. Guests also will be entered to win one of many door prizes, be able to purchase the chance to participate in a “heads or tails” game, and enjoy a Chinese auction. There also will be a 50/50 drawing and guests will vote on the People’s Choice award winner.
Guests will receive a goodie bag filled with items donated by our sponsors, and one ticket for the evening’s grand prize drawing. The grand prize is a Traeger barbecue grill, valued at $550, and donated by Triple 6 Outdoor.
If you purchase your ticket before Oct. 11, you will be entered to win one of several gift cards worth a total of $250 donated by Batt & Stevens.
The judges for the recipe contest are Kelly McKenney, Illa Rush and Christy Colburn. McKenney is the owner of Jewell Café. Rush is the long-time owner of Vagabond Village, along with her husband, Dave. Colburn owns and operates The Rumor Mill.
The Crescent-News has chosen Richland Place/PATH Center as its charity partner for this event. The PATH Center (Partnership Assistance to the Homeless) Emergency Shelter Program is located in the Richland Place building at 1939 E. Second St. in Defiance and a program of Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission.
Shelter services are provided to homeless persons and families. A maximum of 20 homeless persons can be provided emergency shelter at any one time. Shelter services are provided for up to 60 days. While in shelter, a case manager works closely with the individual or family to identify and work toward the goal of achieving permanent housing. Assistance and referrals are provided to address issues such as employment, mental health, budgeting, addiction and access to community resources as well as nutrition, health and transportation.
PATH Center services also include the operation of a soup kitchen and drop-in center. The program focuses on serving homeless persons, those with severe mental health disabilities, or those who need food assistance — but all are welcome. A hot nutritious meal is served each weekday at noon. Weekend and holiday meals are served at 11:30 a.m. Evening meals are often provided by local community groups and churches. Donations and volunteers are always appreciated.
Guests also are encouraged to bring items for the canned food drive. Non-perishable food items will be collected by Boy Scout Troop 75 from St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. For each canned good item donated, guests will receive $1,000 of auction play cash that they can use at the Nov. 6 Recipe Challenge event.
All recipes and photos of the winners in each category will be included in The Crescent-News’ annual Recipe Challenge edition to be published Nov. 14.
