The Crescent-News hosted its summer job fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Northtowne Mall in Defiance. There were representatives from 35 businesses from around the region on hand to meet with job seekers. Here, a representative from ProMedica chats with two job fair visitors. Anyone who missed Wednesday’s job fair may view job listings from those companies involved by visiting NWOJobs.com. The C-N’s next job fair will take place in September.
