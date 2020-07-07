The top winners in The Crescent-News Custom BINGO contest were drawn recently from more than 300 entries in the coverall portion of the contest. Sandra Pessefall (above), of Defiance, was the winner of the $500 first prize, while Linda Weidenhamer (below), of Defiance, won the second-place prize of $250.
