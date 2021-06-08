C-N BINGO Heart winner
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Miranda Wiese of Sherwood is the winner of the ‘Heart’ BINGO in The Crescent-News contest. Presenting Wiese (second from left) with her $50 gift card is Gayla Chaffee (left) of Elli Ann’s Boutique along with Anniston King (second from right) and Misty King of Elli Ann’s Boutique. The two coverall prizes in the contest are the last remaining prizes to be claimed.

