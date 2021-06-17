The winners in The Crescent-News BINGO contest coverall have been drawn. The first prize of $500 went to Charles Mueller (left) of Hamler and the $250 second prize went to Janet Kosch of Oakwood. The C-N would like to thank the more than 325 players who submitted coverall bingo card entries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.