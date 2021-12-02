Batt & Stevens 2

Miranda Wiese of Sherwood, is shown collecting her $50 gift card from Jeff Batt, Owner of Batt & Stevens Body Shop in Jewell. Wiese won by being the first to submit the “smile” puzzle, one of 14 ways to win in The Crescent-News’ Holiday Bingo Contest.

 Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

