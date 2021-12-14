C-N Bingo 'E' winner - Tina Lawson
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Tina Lawson of Defiance was the winner of a $50 gift certificate from Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac in Defiance as part of The Crescent-News Bingo Contest. Here Lawson receives her prize from Bob Gutman of Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments