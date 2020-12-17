Tina Lawson (left) of Defiance is presented with her gift certificate by Elizabeth Baer of Ten Thousand Villages, Archbold, as the winner of the final individual prize in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Contest participants have until 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, to turn in their completed coverall cards at The Crescent-News business office, 624 W. Second St., Defiance, to be entered into the grand prize drawing for $1,000.
