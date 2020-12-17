BINGO 10 winner
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Tina Lawson (left) of Defiance is presented with her gift certificate by Elizabeth Baer of Ten Thousand Villages, Archbold, as the winner of the final individual prize in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Contest participants have until 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, to turn in their completed coverall cards at The Crescent-News business office, 624 W. Second St., Defiance, to be entered into the grand prize drawing for $1,000.

Load comments