Grover Hill student council

 Photo courtesy of Grover Hill Elementary School

Grover Hill student council spearheads many service projects for its building each year. Led by Jessica Davis, some of the projects the council undertakes include: presenting the Veterans Day program, organizing and promoting special Spirit & Pride days, collecting recycling items for the building, and supporting a school-wide penny toss for the needs of the American Red Cross. One of the future fundraising projects the council has in the works is to design a school T-shirt. One of the most rewarding activities for student council to participate in is a canned food drive for the Neighbors In Need food pantry. Student council members include, standing from left: Braxton Schnipke, Jensen Beining, Caden Sinn and Lance Maenle. Seated from left, are: Campbell Volk, Aubree Miller, Addison Stoller and Zach Stoller.

