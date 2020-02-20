Grover Hill student council spearheads many service projects for its building each year. Led by Jessica Davis, some of the projects the council undertakes include: presenting the Veterans Day program, organizing and promoting special Spirit & Pride days, collecting recycling items for the building, and supporting a school-wide penny toss for the needs of the American Red Cross. One of the future fundraising projects the council has in the works is to design a school T-shirt. One of the most rewarding activities for student council to participate in is a canned food drive for the Neighbors In Need food pantry. Student council members include, standing from left: Braxton Schnipke, Jensen Beining, Caden Sinn and Lance Maenle. Seated from left, are: Campbell Volk, Aubree Miller, Addison Stoller and Zach Stoller.
Busy year for Grover Hill student council
