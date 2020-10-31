A free COVID-19 testing clinic drew many people from around the Defiance six-county area Friday afternoon to the George M. Smart Athletic Center on the campus of Defiance College.
The clinic, which was held from 1-6 p.m., was put on through a partnership among the Defiance County General Health District, Defiance College, the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health.
Jamie Gerken, health commissioner of the Defiance County General Health District, explained that a clinic in Defiance has been in the works for a while.
“It’s something we’ve had in the backs of our minds, conversations about it were had when we learned about an outbreak here on (the DC) campus,” said Gerken. “We’ve been keeping track of a lot of data, we’re getting more people calling in reporting being sick or knowing someone who is positive, and with our numbers increasing 100-fold, the state reached out to mobilize an event here, so we pushed it forward.
“We had talks with individuals from the state who coordinate with the Ohio National Guard pop-up testing events, so because of our previous conversations, it worked out to do it now here at the Smart Center,” added Gerken. “We just reached back out to our contacts and got it planned.”
Gerken explained the clinic was free and no appointment was needed to attend. People who attended were asked to fill out some paperwork before getting tested, and anyone under the age of 18 needed parental consent. Once testing was complete, people were given information to access an online portal to receive their results. Those results are expected to be complete in two to three days following testing.
“It’s my hope that we have enough tests to meet the demand, because the more testing we can do, the better,” said Gerken. “The more positive cases we can identify, we can contact trace, which is one of the key ways we can slow the spread. Defiance and the surrounding counties are seeing an influx of cases, so it will be interesting to see just how many people come today.”
The health commissioner shared that there have been discussions about doing another testing event in the future.
“We have talked about doing a secondary testing event to see the trends and where we are, for example, the number of positive cases today versus in a week,” Gerken said. “For anyone who wants to learn more about COVID-19, people can go to defiancecohealth.org, there is a tab on our webpage about testing and information about the virus.”
Before leaving the Smart Center, a man named Andy discussed why he was there to be tested.
“My wife took a test on Monday, and yesterday the test came back positive,” said Andy. “This is precautionary, we’ve stayed away from each other since Monday, and we’re going to continue to stay away from each until she’s better. I’m not sure how my wife came in contact with the virus, so right now she’s staying downstairs and I’m staying upstairs. I’m going to quarantine until my test comes back, and if I’m negative, I’ll go back to work.
“I’m glad this popped up when it did, I had called around and I was told I wouldn’t be able to be tested for three or four days,” added Andy. “It was very easy, it was very accessible and it felt very safe. This came up right when I needed it.”
Mike Adams, who serves as administrator at SKLD nursing care facility in Defiance, was on hand Friday serving as a volunteer. Adams, who has dealt with COVID-19 at the nursing care facility, was happy to help and give back after all the help he’s received from the Defiance County General Health District.
“The health department sent out a request yesterday to help with this pop-up testing site, and the department was so helpful during our recent issues at the nursing care facility with COVID, I wanted to make sure I was able to return the favor and help the community,” said Adams. “It’s incredible to have the resources to pull this together, a lot of work went into this by the health department and the Ohio National Guard.
“They are here providing free testing to anyone who needs it, because unfortunately, COVID is back on the rise again,” added Adams. “There were several people here a half hour or so before it even started, people of all ages. We all share a part in making sure we are doing everything we can to quash it. I ask everyone to do your part, wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and use a good, alcohol-based hand sanitizer to slow the spread.”
